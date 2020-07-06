Raymond James Stadium testing site reopens after holiday weekend

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – The coronavirus testing site at Raymond James Stadium will reopen Monday morning after being closed for the July 4th weekend.
The testing site normally operates Tuesday through Saturday, but workers and volunteers had the holiday off. The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group announced the site would reopen on Monday, July 6.
Next week, it will resume normal operations, opening Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Residents do not need to have symptoms, insurance or a doctor’s note to get a free test in Hillsborough County. But they will have to make an appointment by registering online or by calling (888) 513-6321 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
