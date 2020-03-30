Raymond James Stadium coronavirus testing site to reopen this week

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County will be reopening its COVID-19 testing site at Raymond James Stadium after securing 1,500 additional testing kits from the state.
The Hillsborough County Emergency Management team says the site at 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway will be opening again Wednesday through Friday. Hours of operation will be 8 – 11 a.m.
As a reminder, drive-through testing will be administered by appointment only to patients that have pre-registered through the Hillsborough County call center at 813-272-5900.
