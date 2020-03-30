Raymond James Stadium coronavirus testing site to reopen this week

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 file photo, medical personnel are silhouetted against the back of a tent before the start of coronavirus testing in the parking lot outside of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. As cases skyrocket in the U.S. and Europe, it’s becoming more clear that how healthy you were before the pandemic began plays a key role in how you fare regardless of how old you are. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County will be reopening its COVID-19 testing site at Raymond James Stadium after securing 1,500 additional testing kits from the state.

The Hillsborough County Emergency Management team says the site at 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway will be opening again Wednesday through Friday. Hours of operation will be 8 – 11 a.m.

As a reminder, drive-through testing will be administered by appointment only to patients that have pre-registered through the Hillsborough County call center at 813-272-5900.

