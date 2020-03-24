Raymond James Stadium COVID-19 testing: What to know before you go

Breaking News
TAMPA (WFLA) — A drive-through coronavirus testing site has been established at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and will open Wednesday morning.

Residents are required to be pre-screened, pre-registered and meet testing guidelines set by the CDC and Florida Dept. of Health before showing up to get tested. To pre-register, call the Hillsborough County Customer Service Center at 813-272-5900.

The drive-through site will help speed up testing for COVID-19 in Hillsborough County, which has seen 91 positive cases of the virus as of Tuesday.

The testing site will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. or while supplies last.

  • Florida reporting 1,412 cases and 18 deaths
  • Gov. Ron DeSantis holding off on issuing ‘stay at home’ order
  • Travelers from NY, NJ and CT coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least April 15, districts being asked to be prepared to possibly extend educational calendars through June 30
  • State universities canceling traditional commencements, continuing with virtual classes for remainder of semester

The site is located in the parking lot of the stadium bordered by Tom McEwen Boulevard on the north, Dale Mabry Highway to the west and Himes Avenue to the east.

Approximately 200 tests are expected to be completed each day.

You must arrive in a personal vehicle and bring a photo ID with name and date of birth.

