Rand Paul first senator to report positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: MATTHEW DALY,

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul says he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. The Republican is the first member of the Senate to report testing positive.

He said in a tweet Sunday that he is feeling fine and is in quarantine.

Paul, a doctor, said he has not had symptoms and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. Paul said he was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.

Two House members, Reps. Mario Diaz Balart of Florida of Ben McAdams of Utah, have tested positive.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa Bay restaurants adjust to “survive” during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay restaurants adjust to “survive” during coronavirus pandemic"

Gov. DeSantis Coronavirus Press Conference 2020-03-22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis Coronavirus Press Conference 2020-03-22"

5 UT students test positive for coronavirus after spring break

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 UT students test positive for coronavirus after spring break"

Shaq Barrett FaceTime

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shaq Barrett FaceTime"

Gov. DeSantis Saturday afternoon update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis Saturday afternoon update"

Mayor Castor: Stay at home order coming soon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Castor: Stay at home order coming soon"

Board of County Commissioners Chairman Lesley "Les" Miller

Thumbnail for the video titled "Board of County Commissioners Chairman Lesley "Les" Miller"

Reaction to the Pinellas County Beach closure on Day 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reaction to the Pinellas County Beach closure on Day 1"

Community complying with Pinellas County beach closures, sheriff says

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community complying with Pinellas County beach closures, sheriff says"

Day 1 of Pinellas County Beach Closures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day 1 of Pinellas County Beach Closures"

‘Scary, but it was necessary’ Some Tampa Bay restaurants shut down after order for takeout, delivery only

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘Scary, but it was necessary’ Some Tampa Bay restaurants shut down after order for takeout, delivery only"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss