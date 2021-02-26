LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Questions surround FEMA’s new vaccination site in Tampa

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A federally-run vaccine site is set to open in Tampa next week.

Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he’s been working with the federal government to open the first federally-run vaccine sites in Tampa, Miami, Orlando and Jacksonville.

The sites will open March 3 and operate seven days per week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Each site will also have a mobile clinic that can vaccinate around 500 people per day.

The site in Tampa is being set up in the parking lot of the Tampa Greyhound Track, 755 E. Waters Avenue. But a lot of plans have not been finalized.

DeSantis said he isn’t sure how people will sign up to get vaccinated at that site, and that he is still waiting for more details.

 “As soon as we have all of the information, we are going to put it out to the public, absolutely but we are still trying to understand exactly how they want to do it,” DeSantis said.

Despite numerous requests for comment, FEMA has not provided details about the Tampa vaccine location. DeSantis said he expects more information to be announced early next week.

“Obviously we want the information out because it’s a pretty significant amount of doses. I mean we want those doses used and we want those doses to go to good use,” DeSantis said.

>> Follow Niko Clemmons on Facebook

>> Follow Niko Clemmons on Twitter


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss