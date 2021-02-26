Questions surround FEMA’s new vaccination site in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A federally-run vaccine site is set to open in Tampa next week.

Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he’s been working with the federal government to open the first federally-run vaccine sites in Tampa, Miami, Orlando and Jacksonville.

The sites will open March 3 and operate seven days per week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Each site will also have a mobile clinic that can vaccinate around 500 people per day.

The site in Tampa is being set up in the parking lot of the Tampa Greyhound Track, 755 E. Waters Avenue. But a lot of plans have not been finalized.

DeSantis said he isn’t sure how people will sign up to get vaccinated at that site, and that he is still waiting for more details.

“As soon as we have all of the information, we are going to put it out to the public, absolutely but we are still trying to understand exactly how they want to do it,” DeSantis said.

Despite numerous requests for comment, FEMA has not provided details about the Tampa vaccine location. DeSantis said he expects more information to be announced early next week.

“Obviously we want the information out because it’s a pretty significant amount of doses. I mean we want those doses used and we want those doses to go to good use,” DeSantis said.



