Sen. Rick Scott says he tested positive for coronavirus

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., takes off his mask before he speaks to the media after a campaign rally for Republican candidates for U.S. Senate Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Cumming, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sen. Rick Scott announced Friday that he tested positive for the coronavirus following a routine rapid test.

Scott was forced to quarantine Saturday after returning to Florida on Friday evening and coming into contact with someone who was infected with the virus.

“After several negative tests, I learned I was positive this morning. I am feeling good and experiencing very mild symptoms,” Scott said.

Scott said he will continue to work from home in Naples until he’s cleared to go to Washington, D.C., and urged others to wear masks, practice social distancing and quarantine if they’re exposed to the virus.

“As we approach Thanksgiving, we know this holiday will be different this year. But, listen to public health officials and follow their guidance. We will beat this together, but we all have to be responsible. I want to thank all the incredible health care workers who are working around the clock to care for patients and I pray that by next Thanksgiving, COVID-19 will be a thing of the past,” he said.

The announcement comes as state health figures show coronavirus is on the rise in Florida. The state reported 9,085 new cases and 79 more deaths on Thursday. There have been 914,333 confirmed cases and 18,030 death statewide.

