Publix will start taking vaccine appointments in Pinellas and Pasco counties Wednesday morning

Coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix has begun offering the COVID-19 vaccine in Pinellas and Pasco counties and will start scheduling vaccine appointments at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Vaccine appointments can be made via publix.com/covid-vaccine. To schedule an appointment, select Florida and your county.

Nineteen Pasco stores and 42 Pinellas stores are now offering the vaccine. Vaccinations will take place Thursday through Wednesday, Feb. 11.

Appointments are expected to fill up fast, and are usually gone within a matter of minutes.

Publix is currently offering the vaccine in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. About 325 Publix stores in 23 Florida counties are offering the vaccine.

