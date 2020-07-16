Publix to require customers to wear face coverings for all stores

TAMPA (WFLA) – Publix has announced they will require customers to wear face coverings while shopping in all stores effective July 21.

Signs announcing the new requirement will be posted at store entrances, and in-store announcements will be made. This requirement will not apply to young children and those with medical conditions who are not able to wear face coverings.

“With the number of coronavirus cases continuing to grow and current CDC guidance indicating face coverings can help slow the spread of COVID-19, we believe requiring face coverings in our stores is another way we can do our part to help protect our communities,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous.

Publix encourages those who are not able to wear face coverings to consider using Publix Delivery and/or Curbside Pickup.

Back in April, Publix had announced they would require employees to wear masks or other face coverings at work.

The nation’s largest retailer, Walmart, announced this week that masks would be mandatory in all stores starting Monday. Target, CVS, Starbucks, Best Buy, and Kohl’s also have put mandatory face shield rules in place.

MORE TOP STORIES