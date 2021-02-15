TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix will reopen its COVID-19 vaccine appointment system at 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Vaccine appointments can be made at publix.com/covid-vaccine. To schedule an appointment, select Florida and your county. Appointments cannot be made by phone. Those wanting to sign up should act fast, as slots are usually gone within 45 minutes.

Vaccines will be administered at no cost to the patient. Those with health insurance should bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Those without health insurance will need to have their driver’s license or Social Security number.

Publix is now offering the vaccine at more than 600 of its locations across the state, including stores in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota, Manatee, Pasco, Polk, Citrus, Hernando and Highlands counties.

The grocer has distributed 250,000 vaccines statewide.