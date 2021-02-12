Publix reopens vaccine appointment system at 7 a.m. Friday

LIVE NOW /
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Publix will reopen its COVID-19 vaccine appointment system at 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Vaccine appointments can be made at publix.com/covid-vaccine. To schedule an appointment, select Florida and your county.

Appointments are expected to fill up fast, and are usually gone within 45 minutes.

Publix will open additional appointments on Monday, Feb. 15.

The grocer is now offering the vaccine at more than 600 of its locations across the state, including stores in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota, Manatee, Pasco, Polk, Citrus, Hernando and Highlands counties.

