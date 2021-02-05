LIVE NOW /
Publix to reopen COVID-19 vaccine appointment system at a new time Friday

Coronavirus

PUBLIX FILE PHOTO

A vehicle passes the front of a Publix supermarket in Florida. (AP Photo/Scott Iskowitz)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix will reopen its COVID-19 vaccine appointment system at a new time Friday morning.

The grocer will begin taking appointments online Friday at 7 a.m.

Publix pushed back the opening of its appointment system from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. after “listening to customer feedback.”

Vaccine appointments can be made at publix.com/covid-vaccine. To schedule an appointment, select Florida and your county.

Appointments are expected to fill up fast, and are usually gone within a matter of minutes.

Those who successfully log into the portal Friday will be able to schedule appointments for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Publix is now offering the vaccine at 325 stores in 23 counties across the state, including stores in Pinellas, Pasco, Citrus and Hernando counties.

