Publix to keep face mask requirement in stores despite Phase 3 implementation

Coronavirus
TAMPA (WFLA) – Despite Governor Ron DeSantis’ rollback of coronavirus restrictions, Publix Super Markets says it is not making any changes to its current COVID-19 safety policies.

In a statement to WFLA on Wednesday, a Publix spokesperson said, “We have made no changes to our current policies in light of the Phase 3 announcement.”

Publix first implemented face coverings while shopping in all stores on July 21 but recently discontinued one-way aisle markers in its stores in August.

Last Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted all restrictions on restaurants and other businesses in Florida, and banned local fines against people who refuse to wear masks as he seeks to reopen the state’s economy despite the spread of the coronavirus.

