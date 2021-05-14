Publix to drop mask rules for fully vaccinated customers and employees

Coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) – Publix announced on Friday that it will no longer require masks for vaccinated customers and employees starting Saturday.

The company announced an updated mask policy following Thursday’s announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks both outdoor and indoors, with some exceptions.

In a statement, Publix said “In accordance with CDC guidelines, individuals who are not fully vaccinated are required to use face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix store.”

The news comes as fellow retailers CostcoWalmart, and Trader Joes have each made similar policy changes.

