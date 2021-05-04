Publix to continue mask requirements for now, despite DeSantis executive order

TAMPA (WFLA) – Publix will not be changing its COVID-19 safety policies despite Gov. DeSantis’ new executive order suspending all outstanding local COVID-19 emergency orders and related public health restrictions.

A Publix spokesperson tells News Channel 8:

“Throughout this pandemic, we’ve implemented many changes in our stores to safeguard the health and well-being of the communities we serve. At this time, no changes are being made to our mask policy.”

Publix announced they would require customers to face coverings while shopping in all stores on July 21 but discontinued one-way aisle markers in its stores in August.

DeSantis also signed SB 2006 on Monday, a bill banning vaccine passports and limiting some local government powers. The bill will ensure neither the state or local government can close businesses or keep kids out of school “unless they satisfy demanding or continuous justification.”

