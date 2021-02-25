Publix to administer COVID-19 vaccines at all 730 Florida pharmacies

LIVE NOW /
TAMPA (WFLA) –  Publix is opening its online reservation system for COVID 19 vaccination appointments at all 730 of its in-store Florida pharmacies.

Appointment scheduling starts Friday, Feb. 26, at 7 a.m. Eastern time.

“We’re pleased to bring appointment opportunities to each of our in-store Florida pharmacies,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “We know how important this vaccine is to the people we serve, and we are grateful we can expand our ability to help our communities during this time of need.”

In accordance with the state’s guidelines, vaccinations are currently being provided to individuals ages 65 and older.

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

The online reservation system typically opens every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday morning for vaccine appointments at Florida Publix pharmacies.

State healthcare agencies are reporting an increase of 6,640 new coronavirus cases from a Thursday’s count.  The Florida Department of Health said there were an additional 138 deaths.

