Publix to accept walk-in customers for COVID-19 vaccinations

TAMPA (WFLA) – Starting Monday, May 10, all Publix Pharmacy locations will accept walk-in customers who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to those who schedule appointments online, while supplies last.

Vaccinations are available to eligible individuals ages 18 and older, and walk-in customers may choose between the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, pending availability.

Customers who receive the Moderna vaccine will be provided with an appointment to receive their second dose. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose.

Appointments are encouraged for the most efficient vaccination experience and to ensure the preferred vaccine is available. Appointments can be made through Publix’s online reservation system and same day appointments may be available.

Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card.

Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.