Publix starts taking appointments for Johnson & Johnson vaccine Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The first doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have arrived at Publix pharmacies in Florida, and people can sign up to get the shot starting Wednesday.

On Monday, Publix said they will begin administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in addition to the Moderna vaccine.

The Lakeland-based supermarket chain will start taking appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine again at 7 a.m. Wednesday, and will start administering the new Johnson & Johnson doses on Saturday.

Appointments can be made at publix.com/covid-vaccine every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The online scheduling portal opens at 7 a.m. On Wednesdays, you’ll only be able to book appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Priority will be given to pre-K-12 school employees and child care workers. Those 65 and older, and those with underlying health conditions, as well as police and firefighters are also eligible to get vaccinated. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will lower vaccine eligibility to 60 and up starting Monday.

Vaccines are administered at no cost to the patient. Those with health insurance should bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Those without health insurance will need to have their driver’s license or Social Security number.

For more information, visit publix.com/covid-vaccine.