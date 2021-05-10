Publix starts allowing walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccines

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix Pharmacy began accepting walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.

The grocery chain is now offering vaccines to eligible individuals ages 18 and older. Walk-ins are accepted, but people are encouraged to schedule an appointment.

Walk-in customers can get the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, depending on their availability. Those who get the Moderna vaccine will be given an appointment for their second dose.

Appointments can be made through Publix’s online reservation system. You cannot make an appointment by calling the store.

Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card.

Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

For more information, visit publix.com/covid-vaccine.