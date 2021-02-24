Publix reopens vaccine appointments Wednesday after snowstorm delays

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix has received more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and will reopen its vaccine appointment system again at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Massive winter storms across the Midwest and Texas had delayed vaccine shipments, prompting the grocer to stop scheduling appointments for first doses in Florida.

This week, Publix received 70,000 doses from the state, and the grocer is also getting doses from the federal government.

Vaccine appointments for 273 stores in 20 Florida counties, including Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota, Manatee, Pasco, Polk, Hernando and Highlands counties, will be made available at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Appointments can be made at publix.com/covid-vaccine. To schedule an appointment, select Florida and your county. Appointments cannot be made by phone. Slots are usually gone within 45 minutes.

Vaccines will be administered at no cost to the patient. Those with health insurance should bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Those without health insurance will need to have their driver’s license or Social Security number.

The online scheduling system opens every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning barring unforeseen circumstances.

For more information, visit publix.com/covid-vaccine.