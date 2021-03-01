LIVE NOW /
Publix vaccine appointments fully booked for counties in Tampa Bay

Coronavirus

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Publix reopened its vaccine appointment scheduling system Monday morning, but slots filled up for appointments in Tampa Bay around 8 a.m.

The next opportunity to schedule an appointment will be Wednesday. The online scheduling system opens every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning barring unforeseen circumstances.

The grocer announced last month that it will start taking vaccine appointments for all of its 730 in-store Florida pharmacies. Florida residents 65 and older are now eligible to receive the vaccine.

Appointments can be made at publix.com/covid-vaccine. To schedule an appointment, select Florida and your county. Appointments cannot be made by phone. Slots are usually gone within 45 minutes.

Vaccines will be administered at no cost to the patient. Those with health insurance should bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Those without health insurance will need to have their driver’s license or Social Security number.

For more information, visit publix.com/covid-vaccine.

