Publix, other pharmacies now offering COVID-19 vaccine to teachers of all ages

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix is now offering vaccines to teachers regardless of their ages.

The grocer joins Walgreens, Walmart, and CVS in expanding vaccine eligibility to include all Florida K-12 and child care teachers and personnel.

Under new federal guidlines, day care workers, preschool teachers and elementary and high school teachers are allowed to get the vaccine. Gov. Ron DeSantis has lowered the state’s vaccine eligibility to include all school personnel over 50.

The developments are welcome news to educators who have argued for months they should get moved up the vaccine line.

“Because we have the close connection to personal loss we just don’t want to be sick. Well, actually we just don’t want to die from it, because we know that that happens,” said Dennis Dill, a teacher from Polk County.

Publix says people still have to use the online reservation system, which opens at 7 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning barring unforeseen circumstances.

Eligible teachers can also visit any of the federally run vaccination sites, like the one at the Tampa Greyhound Track on Waters Avenue.