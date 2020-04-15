Publix offers extended hours for first responders and hospital staff

Breaking News
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix is designating Thursday evenings from 8 – 9 p.m., and Friday mornings, 7 – 8 a.m., as special shopping hours for first responders and hospital staff.

Publix had been closing at 8 p.m. company wide prior to change.

Publix had previously announced they will be dedicating Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. as senior shopping hours.

The change in hours will begin April 16 and continue until further notice. Publix Pharmacy will also be open during these times.

