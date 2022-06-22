TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix Super Markets will not be offering COVID-19 vaccines to children under 5 years old at this time, a spokesperson told 8 on Your Side.

Publix did not give a reason for not offering the vaccine to young children. It’s website states children 6 months and up are eligible to get the flu shot.

Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 and up are still available on Publix’s website.

According to vaccines.gov, several Walgreens in the Tampa Bay area will offer the shot to young children.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Moderna and Pfizer shots for children 6 months to 5 years old last week. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended them for the age group over the weekend.

Young children were able to start getting the vaccine this Monday.

Florida officials have taken a different stance on the vaccine for young kids than the federal government. Florida was the only state to not pre-order any of the vaccine from the federal government for state-operated programs. Though private practices and hospitals are allowed to order them.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo also offered conflicting advice from U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murth.

Dr. Vivek recommended the vaccine for children 6 months and up, while Dr. Ladapo said “insufficient data to inform benefits and risks in children.”