Publix implements new policy changes amid coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA (WFLA) – Publix is implementing new policy changes to keep stores safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an email obtained by News Channel 8, Maria Brous the Director of Communication of Publix announced new efforts going into effect at all Publix locations.

Those efforts include:

A heightened ongoing disinfection program focusing on high-touch surfaces like touchpads, door and drawer handles, phones and computers

Quarantine and paid leave for 14 days for any associate who tests positive for COVID-19 to recover from the illness.

The installation of plexiglass shields at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies in all stores.

In-store signage and public address announcements reminding customers and associates of social distancing.

Visual reminders of appropriate six-foot spacing via marked lines at registers.

