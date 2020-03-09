Publix implements limit on cleaning product purchases due to coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Publix Super Markets is enforcing purchase limits on certain cleaning products due to high demand, according to the supermarket chain.

This announcement comes after an increase in health concerns over coronavirus.

According to Maria Brous, the director of communications for Publix, customers are now limited to buying two of the following items:

  • Hand soaps & sanitizers
  • Rubbing alcohol
  • Facial masks & gloves
  • Disinfectant wipes and sprays
  • Aerosol disinfectant sprays
  • Facial tissue
  • Cups/plates/utensils
  • Bleach

Brous did not state how long the limits will be in place.

As of Sunday evening, two Floridians have died from coronavirus and 280 people are currently being monitored by the Florida Health Department.

