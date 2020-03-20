Publix hiring thousands of new employees to meet COVID-19 outbreak demand

Coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) – Publix announced Friday that is it hiring thousands of new employees across seven states to meet the demand driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Open positions at Publix include customer service roles at Publix stores as well as jobs at Publix’s nine distribution centers

Various positions are available at stores throughout the company’s seven-state operating area and at two Tampa Bay area distribution centers located in Lakeland and Sarasota.

The company is encouraging submissions from people in service, manufacturing, warehousing and other industries who have recently found themselves unexpectedly without work. Interested individuals should fill out an online application here.

Publix is the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 200,000 associates.

