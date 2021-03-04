Publix expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Florida K-12 teachers, school personnel

TAMPA (WFLA) – Publix has announced they have expanded their eligibility requirements for people looking to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Florida.

Publix says all Florida K-12 and child care teachers and personnel will be eligible to make an appointment at a Publix Pharmacy.

The news comes following similar announcements made by Walgreens, Walmart, and CVS who will be offering vaccines to Florida teachers of any age, circumventing state orders limiting coronavirus inoculations to anyone over the age of 50.

For teachers, Florida limits the vaccine to classroom teachers 50 and older who work in kindergarten through 12th grade. The federal guidelines allow daycare workers, preschool teachers, and educators in elementary, middle, and high schools to be vaccinated with no age limit.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that pharmacies operating under the federal program are able to vaccinate teachers under 50 and he cannot stop them from doing so.

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system on Publix’s website. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy..

Publix says the online reservation system will open Friday, March 5, at 7 a.m. Eastern time, and eligible individuals will be able to schedule appointments for Monday, March 8 and Tuesday, March 9. The online reservation system typically opens every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.