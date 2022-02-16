Publix drops mask requirements for fully vaccinated associates

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix dropped its mask requirements for fully vaccinated associates, citing the decrease in COVID-19 cases and the wide availability of vaccines.

According to the major grocery chain’s frequently asked questions page, “Fully vaccinated associates have the option not to wear face coverings beginning Feb. 14, 2022, unless required for their job duties or by a state or local order or ordinance.”

The chain had previously enacted the mask mandate in August of 2021 in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance. At the time, the CDC cited the surge of the delta variant of coronavirus.

Publix said all pharmacy associates, regardless of vaccination status, are still required to wear face coverings when administering vaccines.

Customers are not required to wear face coverings in stores although it is encouraged by the chain and health experts.