Publix cancels Monday’s vaccine appointment-scheduling window due to winter storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With winter weather disrupting shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine, Publix has canceled another round of registrations for vaccine appointments.

The scheduling event would have started at 7 a.m. Monday. The next opportunity to schedule an appointment has not been announced.

Major winter storms across the Midwest and Texas have delayed the delivery of millions of vaccine doses across the U.S. It’s the third time Publix has canceled sign-ups in the past week.

More vaccine appointments are expected to be made available at a later date. Appointments can be made at publix.com/covid-vaccine. To schedule an appointment, select Florida and your county. Appointments cannot be made by phone.

Publix is now offering the vaccine at more than 600 of its locations across the state, including stores in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota, Manatee, Pasco, Polk and Highlands counties.

The vaccines are being administered at no cost to the patient. Those with health insurance should bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Those without health insurance will need to have their driver’s license or Social Security number.

For more information visit publix.com/covid-vaccine.