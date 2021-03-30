Publix cancels COVID-19 vaccination registration opportunity

TAMPA (WFLA) – Publix Pharmacy will not have appointments during Easter weekend, so it is canceling its Wednesday scheduling opportunity in Florida.

The online reservation system will reopen Friday, April 2, for appointments for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments to receive second doses are not impacted by this change.

The online registration typically opens at 7 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Eligible individuals can access the online reservation system to make appointments as follows:

Scheduling opportunity Monday for Wednesday – Friday appointments . Moderna vaccine.

. Moderna vaccine. Scheduling opportunity Wednesday (except March 31) for Saturday – Sunday appointments . Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

. Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Scheduling opportunity Friday for Monday (except April 5) – Tuesday appointments. Moderna vaccine.

Publix vaccination appointments are scheduled online only through their website. Appointments can not be made by calling Publix or Publix Pharmacy.