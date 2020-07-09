Publix buys over 5 million pounds of produce, 350K gallons of milk from farmers and donating it to food banks

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Just three months after launching a new initiative to help out farmers during the coronavirus pandemic Publix says more than 5 million pounds of produce and 350,000 gallons of milk have been purchased and donated to Feeding America® member food banks.

The program has also expanded to support farmers in other states as the growing season moves north.

In addition to purchasing produce from Florida farmers, Publix is now buying produce from farmers in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina and will add farmers from Tennessee and Virginia in the coming weeks.

“During these challenging times, we remain committed to working together to find the solutions that positively impact our communities in need. We are honored to continue our support of Feeding America member food banks and to purchase produce and milk from farmers across the Southeast,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “As the harvest season moves north, so is our initiative, expanding to support additional farmers and serve as many people as possible.”

According to Feeding South Florida, more than 1 million individuals have been provided food due to Publix’s efforts.

Over the last five years, Publix Super Markets Charities, which supports nonprofits in Publix’s operating area, has donated more than $17.5 million to Feeding America and its member food banks, including $2 million during the pandemic.