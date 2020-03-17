Publix adjusting store hours again amid coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
publixlotto_98329

TAMPA (WFLA) – Grocery store chain Publix has announced they will adjust store hours company-wide again beginning March 18.

Publix has updated their store hours from 8:00 a.m. till 8:00 p.m. stores were originally open from 7 a.m till 10 p.m.

Pharmacy hours are now from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday with Sunday’s closing time being the same as the location’s normal pharmacy closing time.

“Thank you for your understanding as we provide our store teams additional time to conduct preventive sanitation and to restock our shelves,’ wrote CEO Todd Jones.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tom Brady to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to reports

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Brady to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to reports"

Facebook giving $1K to its 45K employees

Thumbnail for the video titled "Facebook giving $1K to its 45K employees"

DeSantis lays out coronavirus impacts to education in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis lays out coronavirus impacts to education in Florida"

Coronavirus pandemic: Busch Gardens donates food from closed park to Feeding Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus pandemic: Busch Gardens donates food from closed park to Feeding Tampa Bay"

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jameis Winston and fiancée plan to wed next week despite coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jameis Winston and fiancée plan to wed next week despite coronavirus concerns"

"We have to feed the children": Polk schools offer free meals to students amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""We have to feed the children": Polk schools offer free meals to students amid pandemic"

Tampa restaurant offering delivery services amid closures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa restaurant offering delivery services amid closures"

Behind-the-scenes at Clearwater Marine Aquarium amid coronavirus closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Behind-the-scenes at Clearwater Marine Aquarium amid coronavirus closure"

Sen. Cruz full comments on coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Cruz full comments on coronavirus"

Gun sales surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun sales surge"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/17"

Hills. Co. limits gatherings amid Coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hills. Co. limits gatherings amid Coronavirus outbreak"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss