Publix adjusting store hours again amid coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA (WFLA) – Grocery store chain Publix has announced they will adjust store hours company-wide again beginning March 18.

Publix has updated their store hours from 8:00 a.m. till 8:00 p.m. stores were originally open from 7 a.m till 10 p.m.

Pharmacy hours are now from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday with Sunday’s closing time being the same as the location’s normal pharmacy closing time.

“Thank you for your understanding as we provide our store teams additional time to conduct preventive sanitation and to restock our shelves,’ wrote CEO Todd Jones.