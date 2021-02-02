Publix adds Pasco and Pinellas counties for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

TAMPA (WFLA) – The state of Florida has expanded its vaccination partnership with Publix to Pasco and Pinellas counties, according to Publix’s website.

The governor previously announced the state had partnered with the supermarket chain in an effort to get more seniors vaccinated. Publix stores have begun offering doses to seniors 65 and older in Bay, Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, Citrus, Collier, Escambia, Flagler, Hernando, Indian River, Lee, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Palm Beach, Santa Rosa, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Volusia and Walton counties.

The Publix website says for those interested in vaccines to check back on Feb. 3 after 6 a.m. for your next opportunity to sign up for an appointment. Vaccination appointments are scheduled online only. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.