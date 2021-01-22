Publix’s vaccine registration system goes live for Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix Pharmacy reopened its COVID-19 online vaccine registration system for locations in Hernando County Friday, but the system was overwhelmed with customers shortly after going live at 6 a.m.

“Our vaccine scheduling system is currently live, but full with other customers. There is tremendous demand for the vaccine and a limited supply, so please be patient and do not leave the page,” a message on the portal reads. “If room becomes available, this page will display instructions on how to book an appointment. This page will refresh every minute.”

Publix will administer vaccines by appointment only at seven stores in Hernando County. Adults 65 and over can start making online appointments after 6 a.m. The stores are:

Brooksville Square 19390 Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville

Publix at Seven Hills 160 Mariner Boulevard in Spring Hill

Lakewood Plaza 4365 Commercial Way in Spring Hill

Publix at Barclay 14371 Spring Hill Drive in Spring Hill

Mariner Commons 4158 Mariner Boulevard in Spring Hill

Shops at Avalon 13455 County Line Road in Spring Hill

The Shoppes at Glen Lakes 9595 Commercial Way in Weeki Wachee

The online scheduling portal is the only way to register for the vaccine. To book an appointment, visit publix.com/covidvaccine/florida

Publix has partnered with the state of Florida to provide coronavirus vaccines to the state’s elderly population. More than 240 pharmacies in 15 counties have begun offering doses to those over 65. Gov. Ron DeSantis said nearly 700,000 older adults have been vaccinated since the rollout began.