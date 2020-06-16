PSTA to riders: ‘No face covering, no bus service’

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority riders are required to wear a face covering.

PSTA tweeted that as of Monday, if riders do not wear a mask or face covering, they will be turned away or passed by due to safety concerns for employees and the community.

If riders are not wearing a mask or protective face covering, they will be turned away or passed by due to safety concerns for PSTA employees and the community. Wearing a mask is recommended by @CDCgov travel guidelines on transit. pic.twitter.com/JCOKxy6nJJ — PSTA (@RidePSTA) June 15, 2020

PSTA will also be handing out free bandanas, with a limit of one per person, at the following customer service center locations:

Grand Central Station

Park Street Terminal

Pinellas Park Transit Center

Williams Park

The CDC recommends wearing a face covering on transit and riders are asked to try to keep at least 6 feet away from others while both waiting at a bus station, as well as on a bus.

PSTA confirmed on June 10 that a driver tested positive for the virus. PTSA said it does not believe any passengers came in contact with the driver, who followed social distancing rules with passengers.