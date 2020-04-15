Breaking News
PSTA encouraging passengers to wear face coverings

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is encouraging passengers riding PSTA buses to wear face coverings, based on CDC recommendations.

“We ask that those who are riding our buses for essential trips to not only protect themselves during this time, but also our drivers “said Brad Miller, Chief Executive Officer of PSTA.

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida is reporting 22,511 cases and 596 deaths
  • Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least May 1

Cloth face coverings can be fashioned from household items and made at home from common materials such as old t-shirts or handkerchiefs.

PSTA said masks and gloves have been continually distributed to bus operators and other employees. Operator safety shields installed on most buses have also been helpful in enforcing distancing.

PSTA suspended collection of fares at bus’ front doors and required rides to use the back door of the bus last month.

Bus operators also have the discretion to limit the number of passengers on a bus to no more than 10 at any time, and radio in requests for additional buses if needed.

