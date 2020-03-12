Princess Cruises voluntarily suspends business for 60 days

The Princess Cruises logo is seen atop the Grand Princess cruise ship docked at the Port of Oakland Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. After days of being forced to idle off the Northern California coast, the ship docked Monday at Oakland with about 3,500 passengers and crew, including some who tested positive for the new virus. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Princess Cruises has announced a voluntary and temporary pause in cruise ship service for 60 days amid coronavirus concerns.

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Princess Cruises is docking all 18 cruise ships starting March 12 through May 10.

“We will take our fleet of 18 ships out of service and reset the environmental conditions onboard, incorporating all the great learnings from the world’s public health experts,” said Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz.

We have always been dedicated to one truth: the health, safety, & well-being of our guests, teammates, & communities we visit. #PrincessCruises President Jan Swartz shares an update on how our company is upholding this core value during this unprecedented time. pic.twitter.com/5u6pSR62Cb — Princess Cruises (@PrincessCruises) March 12, 2020

According to Princess Cruises, for those who are currently on board a cruise which will end in the next five days will continue to sail as expected through the end of the itinerary. Current voyages that are underway and extend beyond March 17 will be ended at the most convenient location.

For those impacted by the decision, Princess Cruises will be offering guests the opportunity to transfer 100 percent of the money paid for their canceled cruise to a future cruise of their choice.

Princess Cruises will also be honoring this offer for guests who had made final payment and canceled their cruise on or after Feb. 4. The future cruise credit can be used on cruise departing through May 1, 2022.

If a future cruise credit option does not work for some guests, they will be able to complete an electronic form on Princess.com to request a cash refund.

