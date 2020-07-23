Princess Cruises cancels cruises through Dec. 15, exceeding CDC’s ‘no-sail order’

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN – FEBRUARY 20: The quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship sits docked at the Daikoku Pier on February 20, 2020 in Yokohama, Japan. About 500 passengers who have tested negative for the coronavirus (COVID-19) will be allowed to disembark the cruise ship after two weeks quarantine period. (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Princess Cruises has canceled sailings across the globe through Dec. 15.

Princess Cruises, which had major coronavirus outbreaks on two of its ships, the Diamond Princess and the Grand Princess due to the “continued progression of COVID-19 and related decisions of various government, health authorities, and airlines regarding travel restrictions.”

Princess Cruises’ extension means none of its ships will sail in the U.S. until at least Dec. 16, which far exceeds the CDC’s “no-sail order” set to expire on Sept. 30.

Guests currently booked on these cancelled voyages who have paid cruises in full will have the option to receive a refundable Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 25% of the cruise fare.

For passengers who haven’t paid in full, Princess Cruises will give them a refundable future cruise credit for money deposited and a non-refundable matching future cruise credit to be used on any sailing through May 1, 2022.

“We share in our guests’ disappointment in cancelling these cruises,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “We look forward to the days when we can return to travel and the happiness it brings to all who cruise.”

Sailings canceled by the new extension include:

All sailings to and from Australia on Regal Princess, Majestic Princess, Sapphire Princess, Sun Princess and Sea Princess through Oct. 31.

All sailings in the Caribbean, California Coast, Hawaii, Panama Canal, Mexico, Asia, South America, Antarctica, Japan and Tahiti and the South Pacific through Dec. 15.

