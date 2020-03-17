Coronavirus concerns: How to prevent cybersecurity attacks while working from home

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Dozens of companies around Tampa Bay have sent their employees home, but the job isn’t done.

Many local corporations are shifting to remote work for the foreseeable future.

While this may keep our bodies safe from invasion, experts say it does put us at increased vulnerability for cyber attacks.

Pat Craven, director of the nonprofit Center for Cyber Safety and Education, says we could see an increase in cybersecurity attacks since home networks are less secured than at work.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross sat down to chat about online safety tips and advice for those working from home maybe for the first time.

CLICK HERE to learn more about cybersecurity from the Center for Cyber Safety and Education.

