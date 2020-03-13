1  of  2
Positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Sarasota, officials say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A spokesperson with Sarasota Memorial Hospital has confirmed to 8 On Your Side that the hospital has its first patient with a positive presumptive case of coronavirus.

The patient is a 70-year-old man who was admitted on March 10 and placed in isolation. Test samples have been sent to the CDC for confirmation, but SMH and state health officials are treating it as a confirmed case for public health purposes.

A news conference will be held at the hospital on Friday.

Anyone who suspects they may have symptoms of COVID-19 is encouraged to call the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 call center, which is available 24/7 at 866-779-6121. 

