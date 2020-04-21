President Trump to sign an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the US

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

TAMPA (WFLA) – President Trump announced on Twitter Monday evening he plans to sign an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!

President Donald Trump

Trump did not specify any specifications in his tweet.

This comes following border travel restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada borders have been extended 30 days.

