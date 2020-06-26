President Trump says coronavirus is ‘going away’; task force disagrees

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

TAMPA (WFLA) – President Donald Trump and his own coronavirus task force do not appear to be on the same page following new information that shows coronavirus is on the rise. The data compiled by the task force was obtained exclusively by NBC News.

At his Tuesday rally in Phoenix, President Trump went as far as to say the virus is “going away,”

But on the same day, the coronavirus task force produced an internal document showing that Phoenix had the highest number of new cases among the 10 metropolitan regions where the week-over-week change in infection rates accounting for a jump of 149.2 percent over the previous week’s infection rate.

According to task force records obtained by NBC News, regions in the Tampa Bay area such as Pasco County and North Port were locations to watch as positive coronavirus rates continue to rise.

While Lakeland in Polk County according to the records showed a 136% change in positive tests in the last seven days compared to the previous seven days.

