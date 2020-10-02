Trump going to Walter Reed hospital following COVID-19 diagnosis, pool report says

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 15: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wait for the arrival of Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu outside the West Wing of the White House September 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. Netanyahu is in Washington to participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WFLA/AP) – President Donald Trump is expected to go to Walter Reed Military Hospital Friday after testing positive for coronavirus according to a pool report.

Trump is to depart the White House by helicopter early Friday evening for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The White House says that the visit is precautionary and that Trump will work from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to continue his official duties.

Earlier Friday evening, President Trump’s physician announced an update on Trump and the First Lady’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

The White House says the president is showing mild symptoms and both he and the First Lady who also tested positive are “well at this time.”

Antibodies are proteins the body makes when an infection occurs. They attach to a virus and help it be eliminated. But it can take weeks for them to form. The drugs are purified versions of ones that seemed to work best in lab and animal tests.

Trump is receiving a two-antibody combo drug that’s currently in late-stage studies from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company previously developed a successful treatment for Ebola using a similar approach.

It’s given as a one-time treatment through an IV.

Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said the drug was being given “as a precautionary measure,” and that Trump also was taking zinc, vitamin D, an antacid called famotidine, melatonin and aspirin. None of those have been proven to be effective against COVID-19.

Trump apparently is not receiving hydroxychloroquine, a drug he widely promoted that has been shown in many studies to be ineffective for preventing or treating COVID-19.

According to the White House, First Lady Melania Trump remains well with only a mild cough and a headache.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: