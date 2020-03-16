President Trump recommends limiting gatherings of more than 10 people

President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

TAMPA (WFLA) – President Trump has suggested all Americans should avoid gathering in groups more than 10 people to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

This comes following an announcement by the CDC that recommended that for the next eight weeks, organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the US.

President Trump has also asked older people and those at increased risk to the virus to stay home, keep away from other people.

The recommendations were released as part of “The President’s Coronavirus Guidlines for America.”

There is no national order at this time requiring Americans to stay home.

When asked how long these changes could last – he said he has been told July or August.

