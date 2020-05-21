Breaking News
President Trump orders flags at half staff for COVID-19 victims

President Donald Trump answers questions during the daily briefing of the coronavirus task force in the Rose Garden of the White House on April 27, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – President Trump has announced that flags on all Federal Buildings and National Monuments will be at half-staff in memory of Americans who have died from coronavirus.

The President made the announcement on his Twitter page and says flags will stay at half-staff over the next three days.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been over 94,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States.

