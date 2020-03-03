President Trump donates quarterly salary to help fight coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — President Donald Trump donated his quarterly salary to help “confront, contain, and combat the coronavirus.”

Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted a photo of a check written out by Trump to the Health and Human Services for $100,000.

> TRACK THE CORONAVIRUS (opens in a new tab)”>>> TRACK THE CORONAVIRUS

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Large brush fire shuts down County Road 630 in Polk County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Large brush fire shuts down County Road 630 in Polk County"

Jon Cooper on "intriguing" game between the Bruins and the Lightning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jon Cooper on "intriguing" game between the Bruins and the Lightning"

Jon Cooper on future playoff picture

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jon Cooper on future playoff picture"

Third presumptive positive case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third presumptive positive case"

Sister of Tampa Bay coronavirus patient tests positive for virus, roommate being monitored, governor says

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sister of Tampa Bay coronavirus patient tests positive for virus, roommate being monitored, governor says"

Hillsborough Co. woman tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. woman tests positive for COVID-19"

TPA ups cleaning procedures amid traveler with coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "TPA ups cleaning procedures amid traveler with coronavirus"

Hillsborough County schools installing hand sanitizing stations due to Coronavirus threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County schools installing hand sanitizing stations due to Coronavirus threat"

Dump truck crash causing delays on I-4 in Thonotosassa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dump truck crash causing delays on I-4 in Thonotosassa"

Stroll into the city of love at Dali Museum's 'Midnight in Paris'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stroll into the city of love at Dali Museum's 'Midnight in Paris'"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss