President Trump cancels Friday trip to Florida after positive COVID-19 test

(WESH)—President Donald Trump will not be traveling to Central Florida on Friday after both he and First Lady Melania tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump has canceled plans to attend a fundraiser and to fly to Sanford for a rally on Friday, but he did keep on his schedule a previously planned midday telephone call “on COVID-19 support to vulnerable seniors.”

Trump had been slated to appear at a rally at the Orlando-Sanford International Airport on Friday. Thursday, 24 hours before the event, his supporters began lining up.

Seminole County officials said they’d been expecting a crowd of 15,000 to 20,000 for the event.

