President of Florida teacher’s union urges Gov. DeSantis to close schools for the remainder of school year

TAMPA (WFLA) – The President of the Florida Education Association has sent a letter to Gov. DeSantis and Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran asking for the closure of on campus learning for the remainder of the school year.

In a letter posted to Twitter, Fedrick Ingram says the safety and well being of Florida citizens is of the utmost importance and that includes students and the faculty and staff that serve them.

“As much as our students and educators want the opportunity to be back at our schools, returning prematurely will threaten the safety and well-being of all on campus,” Florida Education Association president Fedrick Ingram wrote in a letter.

According to Ingram, the letter was sent to Gov. DeSantis, Commissioner Corcoran, and Florida District Superintendents on behalf of the 145,000 members of the Florida Education Association.

According to Ingram, statewide almost 20 percent of schools average more than 1,000 students daily, making social distancing impossible on many campuses.

Ingram also referred to coronavirus as an uncontrollable threat and the potential damage that could be done to families and communities far outweighs the inconvenience of continuing social distancing for the remainder of the school year.

Ingram said some might accuse DeSantis of overreaction if he grants the union’s request but quoted Dr. Anthony Fauci saying, “If it looks like you are overreacting, you are probably doing the right thing.”

“Governor, we are calling on your leadership,” Ingram wrote. “Now is the time to listen to the medical experts. Now is the time to provide clarity for students, parents and educators throughout the state.”

