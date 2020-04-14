Breaking News
Pres. Trump halts payments to WHO while US reviews virus warnings regarding China

Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (WFLA/AP) — President Donald Trump has directed a halt to payments to the World Health Organization while the United States reviews virus warnings regarding China.

According to Nexstar Washington D.C. correspondent Raquel Martin, the president said WHO failed to share information in a timely manner and “must be held accountable.”

“Had WHO done it’s job to get medical experts into China…it could have been contained at the source with very little deaths instead WHO took China at face value,” President Trump said.

