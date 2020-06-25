Live Now
Pregnant women with COVID-19 are 5 times more likely to be hospitalized

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (CNN Newsource) – Pregnant women may be at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 compared with non-pregnant women, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

Thankfully the CDC says there is no difference in the risk for death between pregnant and nonpregnant women was found.

The worse news is that infected pregnant women are more likely to be hospitalized and are at increased risk for ICU admission and to require mechanical ventilation, according to a CDC study of thousands of women in the U.S. from January to June.

The CDC findings are similar to those from a recent study in Sweden, which found that pregnant women with COVID-19 were five times more likely to be admitted to the ICU and four times more like to receive mechanical ventilation than were nonpregnant women, according to the study.

